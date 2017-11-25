Boston United 2 Kidderminster Harriers 2 - Report

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead midway through the second half only for Boston to fight back with a brace of goals themselves in a three-minute spell to set up a replay at Aggborough on Tuesday night, writes Steve Miller.

The Boston United manager Craig Elliott was taking charge of the side for his first home game having joined from Shaw Lane following Adam Murray’s resignation on 28th October and former Stourbridge striker Karl Hawley’s three game tenure as caretaker manager.

Harriers possession football was always going to provide the home side with some pressure but none expected the level of dominance in an opening half hour that saw Harriers create a number of clear chances.

Home keeper George Willis flung himself away to his right to parry away Andre Brown’s goalbound effort, before Joe Ironside fired over.

James Pearson’s right wing cross found Elton Ngwatala lurking at the back post but the midfielder sent his header narrowly wide on the quarter hour mark.

Harriers were rampant, but despite all their efforts the scoreline remained blank, Joe Ironside was next to go close and Ryan Croasdale flashed a drive inches wide of the right hand post.

On 30 minutes Declan Weeks raced onto Brown’s through ball but delayed his effort at goal and Jamie McGuire was on hand to clear off the line.

Harriers went ahead on 56 minutes, Andre Brown sweeping the ball beyond Willis as Pearson’s cross was headed down by Ironside.

Ten minutes later Joe Ironside netted the second for the visitors, heading home a McQuilkin corner kick with no defender around him.

Boston United refused to lie down, on 78 minutes Adam Curry was on hand to curl an effort into the net as Harriers failed to clear a corner and worse was to follow two minutes later.

Once more Harriers were undone by a set piece and Kabongo Tshimanga swept home Hemmings curling ball across the face of the goal to set up the replay at Aggborough.

Boston United: Willis, Stabana, Curry, McGuire,Beatson, McGowan, Clifton (Tshimanga 64), Keane, Thompson, Vince (Rollins 63), Hemmings.

Subs Not Used: Yeomans, Smith, Btroadhead.

Harriers: Hall, Pearson, O’Connor, Horsfall, Austin, Croasdale, Ngwatala (Sonupe 67), Ironside, Weeks, McQuilkin, Brown.

Subs Not Used: Kuklowski, Danko, Eve (gk).