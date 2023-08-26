Widnes 5-1 Hednesford Town - Report

The home side had the better of the first half with the industrious James Steele causing problems with his work around the edge of the Pitmen area. Steele had a couple of early shots on goal one of which went wide and the other well saved by Jack Richards, in goal for Hednesford in place of the suspended Dan Crane. The Pitmen were restricted to a couple of half chances that fell to Harry Bower and Rivel Mardenborough. Widnes applied the pressure with a series of corners eventually breaking down the Pitmen defence when Will Bell headed into the right had corner of the net in the 34th minute. Moments later Hednesford had their best chance of the half when Max Dixon found himself in space in the Widnes area, but unfortunately dragged his shot wide of the post.
The Pitmen found themselves with a mountain to climb when the ball was given away cheaply on the left hand side, allowing left back Matty Rain to waltz into the box squaring the ball for James Steele to slot home. The third goal was a carbon copy of the second when again Rain stole into the box providing a precise pass for Steele to strike again. Michael Williams played a back pass to Jack Richards which the keeper failed to control allowing Steele to cut in and claim his hatrick.
The afternoon was not over for Steele when Sam Griffiths conceded a penalty allowing the striker to bag his fourth goal from the spot. There was a late consolation goal for the Pitmen when Star Mayemba handled the ball over the line with what proved to be the last kick of the game
Widnes; Terry, Roberts, Rain, Byrne, Bell (Stephens 74), Isherwood, Smith (Bhatti 72), Irvine, Steele, Van Wyk (Monaghan 79), Holt. Sub not used, Walls.
Hednesford Town; Richards, Wright (Paddock 66), Kelly, Martin, Mendez-Jones, Griffiths, Bower (Forbes 56), Williams, Mardenborough, Dixon (Dixon 66), Andrews.
Subs not used; Gwilt, Coleman