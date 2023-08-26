Widnes 5-1 Hednesford Town - Report

The home side had the better of the first half with the industrious James Steele causing problems with his work around the edge of the Pitmen area. Steele had a couple of early shots on goal one of which went wide and the other well saved by Jack Richards, in goal for Hednesford in place of the suspended Dan Crane. The Pitmen were restricted to a couple of half chances that fell to Harry Bower and Rivel Mardenborough. Widnes applied the pressure with a series of corners eventually breaking down the Pitmen defence when Will Bell headed into the right had corner of the net in the 34th minute. Moments later Hednesford had their best chance of the half when Max Dixon found himself in space in the Widnes area, but unfortunately dragged his shot wide of the post.