Hednesford Town 1-3 Leiston - Report

Neither side carved out any meaningful chances in the opening 20 minutes. Hednesford Town went close to breaking the deadlock, when Leroy Lita had a shot saved, the ball falling to Luke Redfern whose low shot was well saved by Sam Donkin. The half continued to be a tight encounter with both teams well organised and showing composure. Donkin who was well outside of his area beat Anaebonam to the ball and Zac Hartley's strike from the right hand side of the box sailed over the crossbar. A moment of controversy before the break when Todd Parker was prevented from connecting with the Lita's smart back heel, however the referee declined a penalty.

An eventful start to the second half saw Lita glance a header wide before Ben Fowkes struck the opener for the visitors. Kyle Bennett should have scored an equaliser but took too much time and was crowded out by the defense. Lita then forced a point blank save from Donkin latching onto Lewis Isons cross before Hartley blasted another effort just wide. Hednesford continued the mount the pressure and Stanely Anaebonam scored the leveller in the 68th minute with an assist from Lita. Ten minutes later a poor defensive clearance allowed Fowkes to score with a good finish, regaining the lead for the visitors. In the dying moments of the game Will Davies broke through the home defense and slotted home past Tiernan Brooks results beyond doubt.

Hednesford Town; Brooks, Ison, Hartley (Andoh 64), Rowe, Lowe, Redfern, Anaebonam (Cuff 80), Parker (McQuilkin 73), Lita, Bennett, Livingstone

Subs not used; Portman, Clayton

Leiston

Donkin, Hill (Spooner 92) Dunbar, Saunders, Ryan Jarvis, Rossi Jarvis, Hutchings, Marsden Fernandes 80), Davies, Quantrell, Fowkes