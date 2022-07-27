Notification Settings

Hayden Dando back at Hednesford months after leaving

Hednesford Town

Hayden Dando has returned to his role as vice-chairman and joint owner of Hednesford Town – just months after walking out on the role.

Pics for feature on Hednesford Town FC..Club owners Hayden Dando and Graham Jones

Dando, 36, departed Keys Park in February for what the club described as ‘a mix of personal circumstances and business reasons’ leaving Graham Jones as chairman and sole owner.

But in a statement yesterday, Dando said: “ I am delighted to be back at the club, I looked at a couple of other opportunities in football during the summer and they were fantastic.

“However, quite simply they just were not Hednesford Town. I love this place and, whilst we don’t always see eye to eye, working with Graham brings out the best in us both.

“Things will be a bit different for me this time around and I’ve learnt a lot from mistakes made previously which I hope will stand me in good stead going forward.”

Jones added: “ I’m delighted to have Ade back alongside me and we can continue what we started together back in May 2020. We’re already discussing our next steps to continue the progress we’ve started to take the club where we want it to be.”

Hednesford Town
Non league

