Hednesford Town 1 Alvechurch 4 - Report

By Nathan JudahHednesford TownPublished:

With the season a few weeks from completion, play-off chasing Alvechurch were Saturday's visitors to the PRG Stadium at Keys Park. Although out of the promotion picture Hednesford Town were enjoying a good run of late form as they aimed to achieve their highest league finish for six years. The Churchs' narrow victory over Stourbridge had kept their hopes alive last weekend, while the Pitmen looked to continue where they left off after a creditable draw at Coalville Town following their demolition of the Glassboys a few days earlier. The previous early season meeting at Alvechurch saw the Pitmen victorious thanks to a penalty from Andre Landell.

A defensive horror show from the Pitmen in the third minute allowed Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton to rob goalkeeper Oliver Basey of the ball and tap into an empty net to give the visitors an early lead. The Pitmen hit back as Riley O'Sullivan latched onto Josh Webb's cross before producing a clinical finish on the turn.

A crisp low finish from Danny Waldron put Alvechurch ahead again in the 21st minute. The half got worse for the hosts, when Skeen-Hamilton was allowed too much space in the area to send a deflected shot into the net.

Despite a double substitution the Pitmen again shot themselves in the foot at the start of the second half. A penalty was awarded for a shove on the busy Skeen-Hamilton, Nicholas Clayton-Phillips stepped up to dispatch the spot kick via the post.

Hednesford looked for a quick reply, Leon Phillips saved comfortably from Carter Lycett, before O'Sullivan curled an effort wide of the post. Alvechurch largely controlled the rest of the game, restricting the Pitmen to speculative efforts at goal.

A disappointing afternoon, when Hednesford Town were undone by defensive frailty.

Hednesford Town
Non league
