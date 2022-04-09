Hednesford Town 1 Alvechurch 4 - Report

A defensive horror show from the Pitmen in the third minute allowed Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton to rob goalkeeper Oliver Basey of the ball and tap into an empty net to give the visitors an early lead. The Pitmen hit back as Riley O'Sullivan latched onto Josh Webb's cross before producing a clinical finish on the turn.
A crisp low finish from Danny Waldron put Alvechurch ahead again in the 21st minute. The half got worse for the hosts, when Skeen-Hamilton was allowed too much space in the area to send a deflected shot into the net.
Despite a double substitution the Pitmen again shot themselves in the foot at the start of the second half. A penalty was awarded for a shove on the busy Skeen-Hamilton, Nicholas Clayton-Phillips stepped up to dispatch the spot kick via the post.
Hednesford looked for a quick reply, Leon Phillips saved comfortably from Carter Lycett, before O'Sullivan curled an effort wide of the post. Alvechurch largely controlled the rest of the game, restricting the Pitmen to speculative efforts at goal.
A disappointing afternoon, when Hednesford Town were undone by defensive frailty.