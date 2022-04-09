Hednesford Town 1 Alvechurch 4 - Report

With the season a few weeks from completion, play-off chasing Alvechurch were Saturday's visitors to the PRG Stadium at Keys Park. Although out of the promotion picture Hednesford Town were enjoying a good run of late form as they aimed to achieve their highest league finish for six years. The Churchs' narrow victory over Stourbridge had kept their hopes alive last weekend, while the Pitmen looked to continue where they left off after a creditable draw at Coalville Town following their demolition of the Glassboys a few days earlier. The previous early season meeting at Alvechurch saw the Pitmen victorious thanks to a penalty from Andre Landell.