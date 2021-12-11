Notification Settings

Shepshed Albion 2 Halesowen Town 1 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Halesowen Town endured a miserable afternoon in Leicestershire, with only substitute Richard Gregory's late penalty giving them any consolation.

Matt Melbourne's two goals - one in either half - moved 14th placed Shepshed up the table and the Yeltz could have little complaints at the result.

Melbourne had already missed a chance to fire past Daniel Platt with only the keeper to beat but headed in just after on 20 minutes to make it 1-0 at half time.

Simeon Cobourne missed a good chance for Halesowen and captain Paul McCone saw a header go wide.

But when Melbourne made it 2-0 on 68 minutes it looked all over for Halesowen though their cause was helped when Shepshed hoff foad Niall Prenderville sent off for a two footed challenge on Gregory.

A handball in the box three minutes from time gave Gregory the chance to reduce the deficit and he made no mistake.

Halesowen; - Platt;Lloyd (Ali 45); Evans; Hawker; (Palmer 65); McCone (c); Flanagan; Finn; Goddard; White (Gregory 65); Cobourne; Manning.

Unused subs: Brookes; Scott

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

