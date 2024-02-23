Cottagers look to make home in the Premier

The Cottagers sit fourth in the standings and three points adrift of their opponents this weekend as they look to extend their unbeaten run to six league games after a 2-0 win over Coton Green on Tuesday.

Remaining grounded, Griffiths is focused on the hard work to come as he admitted they’ve got the Midland Premier League within their sights.

“It’s always got to be the aspiration and something that we set out at the start of the season to try and achieve,” said the Cottagers’ boss.

“The lads deserve all the credit because of how they’ve applied themselves in trying to get into that position.

“There’s still a lot of points to play for and a lot of teams in and around that area that have got to play each other, so we’ve got to remain on our mettle and make sure we do things properly.

“We’re all working hard behind the scenes and the lads’ commitment and attitude has shown week in and week out. It’s a no days off attitude really.

“Saturday is going to be a big game. They’ll be well-drilled and organised and pose their own threat as well, as we will.

“We are strong at the Cottage Ground, so it’s down to Ingles to come and take the game to ourselves with the form we’re in. They are where they are in the league for a reason, so we won’t be taking them lightly at all.

“Hopefully the locals can get down to support the lads for the remainder of the season.”

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Sporting welcome Paget Rangers and Cradley Town go to AFC Bridgnorth.

Smethwick Rangers travel to Chelmsley Town, while Bilston Town host Sutton United and OJM Black Country visit Hinckley AFC.

In the Midland Premier, Tividale entertain Congleton Town after a 2-1 loss to Lye Town in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday, while Darlaston Town were beaten 3-0 by Racing Club Warwick.

Lichfield City go to Highgate United after a 6-2 win against Paget Rangers in the JW Hunt Cup, while Wolverhampton Casuals beat Tipton 2-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and now welcome Romulus in the league tomorrow.

Dudley Town visit Atherstone Town, while Bewdley Town host Northwich Victoria and Stone Old Alleynians welcome Whitchurch Alport

Meanwhile, in North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town go to Abbey Hulton United and Brocton entertain Stockport Town.