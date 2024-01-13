Sporting Khalsa 3 Coventry Sphinx 0 - Report

After scoring both goals in Khalsa’s midweek Walsall Cup win at AFC Wulfrunians, Gaz Singh was amongst the scorers again.

Fresh from his exploits at Wulfrunians it was Singh who stuck first with just three minutes on the clock.

Despite both sides showing encouraging signs during the first half only the third minute goal separated them.

Sphinx made a change at the break as they searched for a way back into the game on the road.

However, it was Khalsa who put distance between themselves and their opponents with James McGrady finding the net on 67 minutes.

The three points were completely wrapped up for the hosts with two minutes left on the clock with Tesfa Robinson finding the net.