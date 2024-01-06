Halesowen edge number nine derby over Stourbridge in front of 3,000 fans

Yeltz manager Paul Smith reflected on the victorious battle played on a sticky surface. “We controlled the game, defended brilliantly and could’ve put the game to bed with the penalty. To do the double over Stourbridge is a great achievement. It was important to be big and strong today, though it was not one for the purists.”

Stourbridge manager Leon Broadhurst admitted his lack of forward options proved costly. “I’m not disappointed with the endeavour and we didn’t deserve to lose this game. But it just seems that luck is against us at the moment. We’ll do everything to turn it around, we have to keep believing. But when you’re without three recognised strikers it’s very difficult.”

Ryan Wynter scores the only goal of the game..

The game never matched the heights of the seven goal thriller earlier in the season but Stourbridge created two early chances as the visitors enjoyed the better of a scrappy opening. Jessy Bavanganga flashed a free header wide from Brendon Daniels’ 4th minute corner kick and Daniels was then denied in front of goal by a block by Halesowen’s impressive new signing Tom Taylor after Jack Fletcher did well to win the ball and cross from the left.

Niall Flint struck a long range effort at home goalkeeper Dan Platt after 19 minutes and it wasn’t until the 20th minute that the Yeltz won their first corner, although Richard Gregory’s shot was crowded out. Another Glassboys’ corner was cleared in the 29th minute and Platt gathered at Niall Flint’s feet three minutes later with the depleted visitors still creating opportunities.

Kieren Donnelly and Aaron Forde

However, the Yeltz took the initiative towards the interval and a 38th minute free-kick from Gregory was easily collected by previously untroubled goalkeeper Charlie Price in his first save of the game.

Halesowen then took the lead against the run of the first half when Ryan WYNTER worked behind the Glassboys’ defence to meet Josh Ezewele’s cross and his effort was diverted past stranded goalkeeper Price by Brad Bood. Before the interval the Glassboys won two consecutive corners in an attempt to recover.

At the start of the second half Reece King’s shot was blocked after Flint squared the ball to the Stourbridge captain, although clear chances remained at a premium. Halesowen’s Jack Holmes did well on the hour mark to lay the ball off to Gregory, who in turn squared the ball for Miracle Okafor to screw wide.

Halesowen fans were delighted with the victory

But Halesowen did just enough and soaked up late pressure as Stourbridge ended the game as they started with a string of corners with Fletcher firing wide from outside the area in the 84th minute and King nodding wide in the 88th minute.

Ryan Wynter

The Yeltz missed a golden chance to double the lead in the first minute of injury time when Harvey Portman brought down Todd Parker after Holmes and substitute McKauley Manning combined well, but the resulting poor penalty from Okafor was saved by Price.

Halesowen players celebrate with the fans

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt (c); Josh Ezewele, Reece Mitchell, Todd Parker, Ryan Wynter, Thomas Taylor, Kieren Donnelly, Nathan Hayward (Caine Elliott 78), Miracle Okafor (Simeon Cobourne 90), Richard Gregory (McKauley Manning 71), Jack Holmes. Subs Not Used: Rob Evans, Luke Redfern.

Stourbridge: Charles Price; Jessy Bavanganga, Brad Bood, Aaron Forde, Joel Kettle, Harvey Portman, Niall Flint (Charlie Dowd 75), Reece King (c), Brendon Daniels (Obinna Anaebonam 75), Jack Fletcher, Matthew Richards. Subs Not Used: Darryl Knights, Connor Stanley, Jack Wilson.

Referee: Jamie Conde Attendance: 3,150

Booked: Forde (36), Anaebonam (82), Parker (90)