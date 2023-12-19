Joyce bags double figures in huge victory for Sporting Khalsa

Olivia Stubbs scored four while Rebecca Hall (two) and Isabelle Austin-Short also found the net as Andy Mulligan’s side continued their excellent form.

Villa earned a narrow victory over fellow strugglers Brighton to distance themselves from the Women’s Super League relegation fight.

Carla Ward’s side climbed above the Seagulls into ninth place thanks to Adriana Leon’s right-footed effort that squeezed in at the near post after 63 minutes.

Birmingham City moved to the top of the Championship after Lily Agg, Brianna Westrup and Jade Moore gave them a 3-0 win at Sunderland, who started the day joint first.

Wolves secured their place in round four of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win at Hull City. Hull took a first-half lead but goals after the break from Amber Hughes, Anna Morphet, Sophie Bramford and Beth Merrick put the victory beyond doubt.

In the National League Northern Premier, Stourbridge beat Huddersfield Town 3-2 while Simran Jhamat’s goal gave Albion a 1-0 win at Derby County.

In the West Midlands Premier, goals from Bethany Male, Demi Phillips and Jasmin Springer helped Kidderminster Harriers overcome Crusaders 3-2, while Tilly Astel’s goal was the only bright spark for Lichfield City in their 5-1 defeat at Coventry Sphinx.

Elsewhere, Lye Town suffered their first defeat of the season as they lost 2-0 at fellow promotion hopefuls Burton Albion.

In Division One North, Walsall defeated Walsall Wood Juniors 4-2, while Darlaston Town were hammered 7-1 at Leek Town Reserves and Lichfield City Reserves’ game at Port Vale was postponed.

And in Division One South, Bewdley Town’s trip to Kingfisher was also called off.