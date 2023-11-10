High-flying Brocton look to take league form to Wembley way

Alex Curtis’s side are currently unbeaten in their last 14 North West Counties League Division One South games, sitting top of the standings and clear by 12 points.

The Badgers were beaten 4-1 by Walsall Wood on Tuesday in the Walsall Senior Cup first round. Christian Blanchete’s 63rd-minute goal proved just a consolation for Curtis’ side.

Having reached the third round of the Vase last season, Brocton will be targeting a similar run this term and to go one better than the fourth round they reached in the 2014/15 season to set a club record. The Badgers put four past Aylestone Park in the first round and have scored 54 league goals in 17 games.

Elsewhere, Stone Old Alleynians visit Boston Town following a 4-1 win against Darlaston Town midweek in the JW Hunt Cup, while AFC Wulfrunians welcome Stourport Swifts, and Dudley Town go to Eastwood Community.

Lichfield City travel to Newark & Sherwood United while Tividale entertain Shirebrook Town, and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Worcester City.

In the Midland Premier, Darlaston Town host Northwich Victoria while Bewdley Town go to Romulus after a 2-1 win over OJM Black Country in the League Cup on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Midland One, Bilston Town host Coton Green after a 1-0 win over Paget Rangers in the JW Hunt Cup on Tuesday, while Wolverhampton Sporting go to Chelmsley Town.

Smethwick Rangers visit Heather St John’s, while Wednesfield welcome AFC Bridgnorth and Cradley Town travel to Hinckley AFC. In North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town welcome Barnton, while in the Edward Case Cup second round, Eccleshall visit Sandbach United.