New Walsall Wood manager Ian Long cannot wait to get going

The Wood announced the appointment of the former Alvechurch and Tividale boss on Saturday evening, shortly after their 3-0 defeat to Coleshill Town.

And Long is keen to get started at the club despite admitting he had initial doubts about dropping down to step four of non-league football.

“I’m quite excited about the new job in a new league for me,” Long said. “I’m not going to lie, I wanted to stay at the level I was at before, but I’m looking forward to finding out about the players and the clubs at this level.”

He continued: “Walsall Wood seems like a decent club that wants to be progressive and that’s quite exciting for me.

“I’d turned down some other opportunities at the level because certain criteria didn’t match what I wanted to do.

“I just thought it was a good opportunity, personally I need football in my life and the six weeks after I left Alvechurch was the longest I’ve been without a job in semi-professional football management.”

Walsall Wood have made a solid start to life in the Northern One Midlands, currently finding themselves 13th in the table.

They have also reached round two of the FA Trophy following victory on penalties over Guiseley AFC, a game new boss Long was in attendance for.

“I was really impressed with a lot of the playing staff,” he explained. “I can certainly add to my skill set now by getting to know a lot of the players at step four.

“There’s a good blend of youth and experience that I’m looking forward to working with.”

And despite the fact the Wood are currently a mid-table newly-promoted side, Long revealed that the club’s ambition is to achieve back-to-back promotions.

“They’ve obviously had a promotion last season and they’re pushing for another one this year which suits what I want to do,” he said. “I want to be competing at the top end of the table, and there’s enough quality in the squad to do so.”

Long also admitted he has already had discussions with some players regarding their future, expecting some of them to link back up with their former boss Harris at Hednesford Town.

“There are a few lads that want to follow Harry and that’s understandable, they’re loyal to him,” he said. “That tends to be the way in semi-professional football, I’ve had it on the other hand too where people want to follow me to clubs.

“What I’ve said to those players is to apply themselves right in the time being and I’ll try to replace them as quickly as possible.

“There are players that I’ve had a relationship with in the past that we could potentially bring in.

“My phone has been busy in the past week with players wanting to come to the club so that’s pleasing.”

Meanwhile, in the Midland League Premier Division, goals from AJ Adamu, Kieran Day and Bradley Maslen-Jones gave AFC Wulfrunians a 3-0 win at Atherstone Town.

And on a rain-affected weekend, Lichfield City’s 3-0 win over Romulus kept them within touching distance of the top two.

In Midland One, OJM Black Country won 2-0 at Smethwick Rangers, and in North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton’s stunning start tcontinued with a 3-2 win over Barnton. And in the same division, Stafford Town were thrashed 5-1 at home to Cammell Laird 1907.