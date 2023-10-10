Perfect 10 for Badgers, but there’s even more to come

Brocton v New Mills

Reg Smith’s hat-trick set the tone for the home side before Christian Blanchette, Will Whieldon and Cam Osbourne all scored twice.

Substitute Morgan Payne added one late on for the North West Counties League First Division South leaders, but manager Curtis still thinks there is more to come from his side.

“It’s a great result and nice to get plenty of goals,” Curtis said. “I’m disappointed that we conceded twice but you cannot complain with that sort of winning margin.”

Elsewhere in the division, a late Matthew Hearsey goal earned Stafford Town a point at Alsager Town.

Jayden Hunter opened the scoring for the visitors before Alsager netted either side of half-time, but Heasey’s 85th-minute goal meant the game finished 2-2.

Two late goals condemned Eccleshall to a 3-1 loss at home to Maine Road after Mitchell Glover’s strike looked to have given the hosts a point.

In the Midland League Premier Division, Wolverhampton Casuals came from 2-0 down to earn a point at home to Darlaston Town.

Goals from Aaron Bishop and Ben Podmore put the visitors in the driving seat before Chad Degville-Cross and Colin Smith hit back with two goals in two minutes to level it.

Tividale were denied a win at Shifnal Town after a 93rd-minute equaliser for the hosts. Jakob Anthony Martin Burroughs had scored for the visitors before Shifnal went 2-1 up.

Ryan Snape’s 87th and 91st-minute goals looked to have won the game for Tividale, before the home side netted an equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Connor Archer’s goal wasn’t enough to earn Dudley Town any points as they went down 2-1 against Atherstone Town.

AFC Wulfrunians took the lead at Stourport Swifts thanks to Jack Sang’s opener, but Ben Jevons equalised to make it 1-1. Elsewhere, Bewdley Town were thrashed 6-0 at home by top-of-the-table Congleton Town, and goals from Cameron Dunn and Daniel Smith gave Lichfield City a 2-1 win at Stone Old Alleynians.

In Midland One, goals from Brad Ward, Jordan Crump, Lucas Edmonds and Darren Whitley weren’t enough to get Cradley Town three points as they drew 4-4 at home to league leaders Hinckley AFC.

Bilston Town enjoyed an unlikely victory over high-flying Allscott Heath. Samuel Yankson’s hat-trick, as well as goals for Joe Scriven and Lee Wood, gave the hosts a memorable win that moves them six points clear of the bottom three.

Smethwick Rangers remain in the relegation zone after a 4-0 loss to Coventry Copsewood, while Wolves Sporting’s 3-1 win over Stapenhill puts them three points above the drop.

Ricardo Ricketts’ goal and Reagan Wardle’s brace gave the hosts their third win of the season.