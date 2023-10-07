Ilkeston Town 2 Walsall Wood 3 - Report

By Nathan JudahNon leaguePublished:

A Daniel Gyasi brace, the second coming in dramatic fashion six minutes from time, extended Walsall Wood’s dream FA Trophy debut, the Northern Premier Midland Division side stunning their Premier Division hosts.

Wood win
Town had gone ahead in the fifth minute after L’varn Brandy set up Jordan Hallam.

The visitors levelled in the 17th minute when Joey Butlin picked himself up after being fouled by James Perch just outside the area and bent in a superb free-kick.

Wood took a 29th-minute lead when Gyasi finished Carter Lycett’s left-wing cross at the far post.

Hallam hit his second in the 33rd minute, to level for Town, and visiting keeper Kieran Boucher denied Zak Goodson three times and Hallam twice before Gyasi reacted quickest after an Alex Bradley rocket hit the post.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

