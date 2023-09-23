Kidsgrove Athletic 2 Sporting Khalsa 4 - Report

The Lions were tasked with a trip to the Northern Premier Division One West leaders in this tie and may have expected a daunting task in Staffordshire, but promptly took a 13th-minute lead through their man of the moment.

Callum Lovatt would level for the hosts on 22 minutes with a downwards header into the corner of Tommy Jackson’s net, but again Sidibe would silence the home faithful 11 minutes before the break.

With Kidsgrove improving after the break, Lewis Bergin hauled Athletic back on level terms on the rebound after his initial penalty was saved, following a handball for Tesfa Robinson that saw the Khalsa captain dismissed on 65 minutes.