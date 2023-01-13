Ian Rowe targeting a place in the top five with Sporting Khalsa

Sporting Khalsa’s Josh McKenzie Picture: Stuart Leggett

Fourth-placed Sporting have enjoyed a good run of form recently, firmly cementing their place as a play-off place challenger, sitting six points off the top spot ahead of tomorrow’s trip to eighth-placed Coleshill.

Rowe looks to lead his side to the play-offs this season, pleased with the side achieving what they set out to at the start.

He said: “The aim at the start of the season was to push the top five after finishing eighth last season.

“We’re on track for the play-offs. We’ve got to keep going, ticking the points on board.

“If we average two points per game in the season, that should enable us to be in the play-offs.

“There’s still another four sides below us who have got every chance as well so we’ve got to just keep going.

“I’m pleased with my squad and the 21 I’ve got. We’re taking it a game at a time, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Sporting are unbeaten in their last six league games, yet have had three draws in a row which Rowe is disappointed by. “We were poor on Saturday, scoring in the final minute against Boldmere,” he said. “In theory we should have seven points from the last three games but instead we have dropped four.”

The Sporting boss anticipates a tough test against Coleshill tomorrow, saying: “Coleshill is going to be a really tough game.

“They’re a big, strong outfit with some good attacking threats. It’s going to be a battle.”

Elsewhere, second-placed Halesowen Town welcome Gresley Rovers as the Yeltz look to extend their unbeaten run to seven league games, while Chasetown host Loughborough Dynamo.

In the Southern Central Premier, Hednesford Town welcome St Ives Town hoping to claim back to back league wins.

Stourbridge visit Barwell, looking for their third league win in a row, and fourth-placed Rushall Olympic travel to AFC Rushden and Diamonds.

Stafford Rangers welcome Matlock Town in the Northern Premier, looking to bounce back from two league defeats in a row.