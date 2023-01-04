Walsall Wood seen off by Stourport Swifts - but still six points clear

Walsall Wood v Stourport Swifts. Midland League Premier Division. January 2. PIctures by Jim Wall. Wood’s Matthew Hughes and Lewis Riley-Stewart sandwich Jack Watts between them.

Jack Watts was the man with the goal for the Swifts just two minutes from time after Dec Somel had earlier been sent off for the hosts after a challenge on Nathan Binner.

But Shifnal, who are sitting in second place, were unable to get past AFC Wulfrunians as the two teams drew 0-0 in Shropshire.

Darlaston Town kept up their pursuit of the top two with a narrow 1-0 victory over Atherstone Town. Ben Podmore was the man with the goal for the home side, netting with just 20 minutes left on the clock.

Lichfield City got a comfortable 3-1 victory against Worcester thanks to goals from Joshua Beeson, Lewi Burnside and Sam Fitzgerald. The visitors did get a consolation, with Elliott Hartley getting himself on the scoresheet, but Dylan Hart was sent off in the closing stages for Worcester.

Lye Town are still in touching distance of the top three despite being held to a frustrating goalless draw against Studley. They are three points behind Racing Club Warwick, but with two games in hand.

Bewdley Town got the better of Tividale after a 2-1 victory in the mid-table clash.

Stone Old Alleynians lost 5-0 to Whitchurch Alport after goals from Jordan Evans, Kieran Evans, Joe Flory and a brace for Alex Hughes.

And Wolverhampton Casuals were on the receiving end of a similar thumping after losing by the same scoreline to Romulus.

In Division One, Dudley Town’s Harry Crook scored a 96th-minute penalty to give them a point against Heath Hayes, which means they stay top of the league on goal difference.

OJM Black Country suffered a difficult 3-0 defeat at Droitwich Spa, which meant Bilston Town Community extended the gap between the two after hammering Smethwick Rangers 6-1.

There were braces for Soms Sibanda and Eesa Sawyers, as well as goals from Lewis Archer and Daniel Westwood.

Cradley Town got a vital win in their relegation clash against AFC Bridgnorth. Chris Bladen netted four times for Cradley and Keegan Horan also got on the scoresheet.

Wednesfield got a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Sporting Community thanks to goals from Jordan Uppal and Dimitri Dunkley (two).

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town were on the receiving end of a bad result against Cheadle Heath Nomads.