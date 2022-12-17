Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The big freeze hits non-league games in region

Non leaguePublished: Comments

AFC Fylde and Kidderminster Harriers are giving their FA Trophy tie as much time as possible to beat the cold snap.

Weather has postponed games
Weather has postponed games

Hosts Fylde have moved today’s kick-off time back to 4pm to assist with the thawing of their pitch and to avoid travel disruption for Harriers.

However, it was still subject to a 9am pitch inspection this morning.

Hednesford Town’s Southern Central Premier clash with Mickleover Sports has already fallen victim to the weather – as has Halesowen Town’s fixture against Harborough Town in Northern One Midlands.

Chasetown’s game against St Neots Town in the same division was subject to a 5pm pitch inspection yesterday evening.

Stafford Rangers’ home clash with Ashton United in the Northern Premier was subject to a 10am pitch inspection this morning – the same time Shepshed Dynamo will hold a pitch inspection ahead of their Northern One Midlands tie against Sporting Khalsa.

Stourbridge were already without a game in the Southern Central Premier this weekend, while Rushall Olympic are ready to welcome Hitchin Town to their 4G pitch at Dales Lane this after- noon.

Ahead of the game, manager Liam McDonald said: “We will be looking to take a positive result into the festive matches.”

Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News