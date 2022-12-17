The big freeze hits non-league games in region

Weather has postponed games

Hosts Fylde have moved today’s kick-off time back to 4pm to assist with the thawing of their pitch and to avoid travel disruption for Harriers.

However, it was still subject to a 9am pitch inspection this morning.

Hednesford Town’s Southern Central Premier clash with Mickleover Sports has already fallen victim to the weather – as has Halesowen Town’s fixture against Harborough Town in Northern One Midlands.

Chasetown’s game against St Neots Town in the same division was subject to a 5pm pitch inspection yesterday evening.

Stafford Rangers’ home clash with Ashton United in the Northern Premier was subject to a 10am pitch inspection this morning – the same time Shepshed Dynamo will hold a pitch inspection ahead of their Northern One Midlands tie against Sporting Khalsa.

Stourbridge were already without a game in the Southern Central Premier this weekend, while Rushall Olympic are ready to welcome Hitchin Town to their 4G pitch at Dales Lane this after- noon.