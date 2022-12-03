Sporting Khalsa 1-0 Loughborough Dynamo - Report

The striker’s first half goal ensured back to back wins for Khalsa who cement their place in fourth spot in the Northern Premier League Midland Division.

McGrady broke the deadlock on 11 minutes and missed a golden opportunity to double the lead when he headed wide just before the half hour mark.

Loughborough’s Kevin Da Silva Bastos tried his luck with an ambitious 30 yard free kick but keeper Sam Arnold was never troubled.

Lewis King pulled a superb stop just before the interval to keep Dynamo in the game.