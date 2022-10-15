Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield Town 2-3 Sporting Khalsa - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

JUBILANT Sporting Khalsa manager Ian Rowe has vowed to replicate the club's stunning away form on home turf after yet another success on the road at Sutton Coldfield Town.

Speaking in the wake of the 3-2 derby success, the Lions boss made a call to arms to stop the rot at Guardian Warehousing Arena, and said: "We've been poor at home, we've lost three at home and four including the FA Cup against Boldmere.

"Away from home we've lost one in the Trophy in the last minute, again against Boldmere, another game we should've won.

"If we can replicate that at home we give ourselves every chance. It was important we won today to keep in touch with the others at the top.

"A couple of them have dropped points after playing each other, so we have to stay in the mix."

It was very much the dream start for the visitors when a defensive mishap by Town allowed Toumani Sidibe to steal in on goal and plant into the roof of an unguarded net on seven minutes.

There was further jubilation just two minutes later when Harry Cunningham's fine sliding challenge fell kindly to Miracle Okafor, who gratefully accepted the invitation to wrap a shot around Jono Brown and into the bottom-right corner of the net.

A near-miss from Sporting's Liam Armstrong appeared to prompt a revival of fortunes for the hosts, with only the crossbar denying Stuart Hendrie from halving the deficit.

There would be no stopping Ceesay Dampha's sumptuous drive into the postage stamp though, ten minutes before the break.

It seemed to be game over when Andrew Parsons confidently rifled the ball low into the corner from 25 yards out with 15 minutes to play, though a tense finale was ultimately provided when Stuart Hendrie turned the ball home late on.

