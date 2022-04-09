Coleshill Town 1 Sporting Khalsa 2 - Report

Ian Rowe’s side trailed to a 36th minute strike from Kai Tonge who latched on to a Isai Marsilla pass and flicked the ball past Sam Arnold as the keeper advanced from his goal.
But Sporting were back on level terms just before the interval - Gaz Singh scoring for the fifth game on the spin – his sixth goal in total in that sequence.
The striker pounced on a Luke Yates through ball and slotted a shot under the keeper.
Sporting’s winner came two minutes from time when substitutes James McGrady and Williams combined to devastating effect with the latter converting a cross at the far post.