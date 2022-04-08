Sporting Khalsa can close in on survival if they beat Heath Hayes

Resurgent Khalsa have won seven of their last nine matches, including a 1-0 victory over Cradley Town last Saturday, to move themselves from rock bottom of the division to out of the relegation zone.

And with the two sides directly below them – AFC Bridgnorth and Shawbury United – not playing tomorrow, another win against Heath Hayes would see them closing in on survival.

Cradley are just a point ahead of Khalsa and could do with at least one more win just to confirm their Division One status. They will try to get that against Wolves Sporting tomorrow.

OJM Black Country’s play-off hopes look to have evaporated – they need fifth-placed Ashby Ivanhoe to lose all five of their remaining matches to stand a chance of making it.

OJM, who have been deducted six points this season for fielding ineligible players in two matches, can at least keep their end of the bargain up by defeating Chelmsley Town tomorrow.

However, even if they do win, Ashby can confirm their spot in the top five with either a draw or a win against second-placed Darlaston Town 1874.

Darlaston are already confirmed in the play-offs so will be looking to continue some good form into them – they have won their last six matches in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in five of them.