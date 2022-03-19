Notification Settings

Sporting Khalsa 2-3 Shepshed Dynamo

John King reigned supreme to fire in the winner as Shepshed Dynamo condemned Sporting Khalsa to a second successive defeat.

The visitors were never behind in the match and wrapped up the points with King’s 57th minute strike.

Shepshed started brightly and took a 17th minute lead when Jack McMillan smashed in the opener.

But the hosts were back on level terms just six minutes later through veteran striker Josh McKenzie.

Undaunted Dynamo restored their advantage through Dempsey Arlott-John in the 27th minute and led at the interval.

Ian Rowe’s Sporting side managed to equalise five minutes after the restart but their leaky defence, which has seen them ship three goals in each of their last three matches, again failed to keep Dynamo at bay as King popped up with the winner.

