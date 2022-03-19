Sporting Khalsa 2-3 Shepshed Dynamo

The visitors were never behind in the match and wrapped up the points with King’s 57th minute strike.

Shepshed started brightly and took a 17th minute lead when Jack McMillan smashed in the opener.

But the hosts were back on level terms just six minutes later through veteran striker Josh McKenzie.

Undaunted Dynamo restored their advantage through Dempsey Arlott-John in the 27th minute and led at the interval.