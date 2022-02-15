Walsall Wood just cling on to their lead in seven-goal thriller

Early 2nd half collection by Newey.

A brilliant first-half performance from Wood saw them race into a 3-0 lead at Worcester City thanks to goals from Kev Monteiro, Kaden May and Phil McKerdy.

The hosts pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining before Jai Verma made it 4-1.

Some poor defending then saw Wood concede twice in stoppage time. Overall, though, manager Harry Harris was delighted with their display.

“I thought we completely dominated the first half,” he said. “And I thought we were brilliant for the majority of the second half.

“We switched off a few times, we’ve got to do better there.

“But going away to Worcester and getting a win is a great result.”

Stone Old Alleynians also secured a 4-3 win on the road as they toppled Highgate United.

Elsewhere in the division, AFC Wulfrunians sit joint second in the table after they secured a 3-1 win at Tividale.

Dominic Dell put The Wulfs ahead inside the opening minute with Aaron Bishop and Jack Downing also on target.

There was an emphatic win for Stourport Swifts, who thumped Wolverhampton Casuals 5-0.

Martin Slevin netted a sensational goal from 40 yards in the game with Lee Chilton, Joe Hanson, Lee Hughes and Jim Hanson were the other men on target.

“I think scoring five goals at home has been coming for a while,” said manager Quentin Townsend. “We controlled the game from start to finish.”

There was disappointment for Lye Town after they fell to a 1-0 loss against Hanley Town, but Bewdley Town and Lichfield City both secured wins.

Bewdley won 2-1 win at home against Uttoxeter Town, while goals from Jack Edwards, Daniel Lomas and Charlie Shaw saw Lichfield win 3-0 at Haughmond.

In Midland League Division One, OJM Black Country came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Wednesfield.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community secured a 2-0 win at Nuneaton Griff.

Khalsa Football Federation boosted their survival hopes with a 3-2 win over Coventry Copsewood, but elsewhere draws were the order of the day.

Dudley Sports were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Cradley Town, while Heath Hayes and Darlaston Town 1874 played out the same scoreline.

Darlaston opened the scoring in the first half through Harvey Dangerfield. Matthew Hardiman then levelled for Hayes after the break with a fantastic 25-yard free-kick. The result means Darlaston are now unbeaten in their last 13 games.

In Division One South of the North West Counties League, Brocton secured an impressive 3-1 win over Sandbach United.

Jake Thomas, Connor Haddaway and Christian Blanchette were the men on target.