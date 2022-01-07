Darlaston back on the pitch after Leon Taylor’s passing

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD- 29/02/20.West Midlands League - Dudley Town v Darlaston..Darlaston's Leon Taylor ...

Dean Gill’s charges have not played since November 24 – the day when Taylor suddenly took ill before passing away at the age of 36.

But after taking their time to ‘get back to the new normal without Leon’, Darlaston are now ready to resume action in Midland League Division One at home to Shawbury United.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The events of the past six weeks with the passing of Leon, it has taken untold energy from within our club and potentially our squad.

“We have taken our time as a club, with the support of the Midland Football League, to ensure everyone is supported the best way possible and the club and management have taken steps over the last couple of weeks to get back to the new normal without Leon.

“With the hopeful resumption of competitive fixtures now only days away the management team have taken steps to re-energise and support the current group with the signing of several new faces to bolster the squad and ease the burden, especially as we have seven games in the next 21 days.”

Defender Ben Priest and midfielder Dylan Cook have been signed up, as well as a trio of new faces from Chasetown – midfielder Mitch Botfield, striker Ben Lund and promising youngster Harry Crook.

Elsewhere in an abbreviated Midland One programme, third-placed Dudley Town are at home to Nuneaton Griff. They are guaranteed to make up ground on at least one of the top two with victory, as leaders Atherstone Town host second-placed Stapenhill.

In the Midland Premier, sixth-bottom Walsall Wood will be looking to start moving up the table when they travel to third-bottom Haughmond.

Meanwhile, Lye Town host fourth-placed AFC Wulfrunians, Tividale welcome Stourport Swifts and Wolverhampton Casuals go to Worcester City.

Elsewhere, Lichfield City host Racing Club Warwick, Stone Old Alleynians travel to Romulus and Bewdley Town visit leaders Hanley Town.