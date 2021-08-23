Handy Andy is a record breaker for Darlaston

Non leaguePublished:

History was made at The Paycare Stadium on Saturday when Darlaston striker Andy Nicol served up a stunning individual display.

Hot-shot Nicol broke the club’s record for goals scored in one game when he netted all seven in his side’s 7-0 Midland Football League Division One success against Khalsa Football Federation.

Originally formed in 1874, Darlaston’s previous record for goals in one game was five – jointly held by former Burnley and Halifax Town striker Bill Chambers and Eddie Glover, who sadly passed away during the week.

Chambers netted his five goals on January 2, 1932 in a Birmingham Combination fixture against Birmingham Trams when Darlaston won 14-3.

Glover repeated the five-goal feat on November 24, 1962 in a 13-2 West Midlands Regional League win at Lye Town.

Nicol struck five times in a 29-minute first-half spell and added two more after the break.

Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News