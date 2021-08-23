Handy Andy is a record breaker for Darlaston

Hot-shot Nicol broke the club’s record for goals scored in one game when he netted all seven in his side’s 7-0 Midland Football League Division One success against Khalsa Football Federation.

Originally formed in 1874, Darlaston’s previous record for goals in one game was five – jointly held by former Burnley and Halifax Town striker Bill Chambers and Eddie Glover, who sadly passed away during the week.

Chambers netted his five goals on January 2, 1932 in a Birmingham Combination fixture against Birmingham Trams when Darlaston won 14-3.

Glover repeated the five-goal feat on November 24, 1962 in a 13-2 West Midlands Regional League win at Lye Town.