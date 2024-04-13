Arsenal v Aston Villa: Unai Emery plays down return as Arteta sings his praises

Emery returns to the Gunners for the first time as a Premier League boss to find his old club sitting top of the standings as the season enters its final weeks.

The Spaniard, who marked his 1,000th match in management with Thursday’s 2-1 Europa Conference League win over Lille, spent 78 of them in charge at the Emirates yet typically, is determined not to make himself the centre of the story.

“Not really. I think it is a different context, different circumstances,” he replied, when asked if his time managing the Gunners would be of any advantage in this fixture.

“It’s not really something more than playing against them, with the difficulty we are going to face and respecting them.”

On the surface, perhaps this is just another match. Yet anyone who saw the way Emery celebrated after Villa’s 1-0 win in December’s reverse fixture will know this is a clash which means more than the 52-year-old will ever publicly admit.

Now nearly 18 months into his second Premier League reign, he has already emphatically proved those who doubted his ability to succeed in English football wrong.

Still, for all Villa’s impressive advances, this trip to the Emirates arrives at a point their season is experiencing the kind of wobble to conjure unwelcome echoes, both of the clubs last serious challenge for Champions League football and Emery’s only full season at the helm of Arsenal, when they lost four of the last seven matches to miss out on a top four finish.

A disappointing week for English clubs in Europe, in which Villa were the only winners, left the Premier League’s chances of securing an extra spot in next season’s Champions League in the balance.

Throw in a run of just one win in five league matches and it is easy to understand why supporters are becoming increasingly nervous.

Emery, who has kept Villa in contention for the top-four finish despite a series of injuries, was at pains to point out this match will be played in a very different context to that of December, which came less than 72 hours after his team had beaten champions Manchester City.

Villa will be without midfielder Douglas Luiz through suspension and Emery said: “Something is similar because there’s a lot of players again playing, fighting in those teams.

“But different because we’re playing at the Emirates, we’re playing as well in a different context.

“Now they are fighting for the Premier League trophy and are fighting behind them trying to keep our fifth position we have now and fighting with Tottenham.

“It’s different as well because some players, of course, being injured are not going to play on Sunday.

“We respect them and of course play the match thinking there is an opportunity to get something, some points or even thinking we can beat them.

“The three points are as important for us as it is for them. We are very excited and motivated in the Premier League, now we are fighting with Tottenham for fourth position.

“It is a good match for both teams and I think the atmosphere is going to be very great.”

A run of 10 wins in 11 league matches has taken Arsenal to the Premier League summit though they lead Liverpool on goal difference alone, with Manchester City a further point back.

Their boss Mikel Arteta used yesterday’s pre-match press conference to heap praise on Emery.

He said of his fellow Basque: “Unai’s had such a big impact at the club in terms of performances and consistency. It is unbelievable what he is doing in European competition and I’m impressed.

“He’s unbelievable and he’s done it in so many different countries and he’s been incredibly successful.

“He’s close to my home town and I have huge admiration for him and I wish him the best after Sunday. What he’s doing is really impressive.

“They are a really good side, so we know the danger and we know our strengths as well, and we’ll try to do what we have to do to win.”