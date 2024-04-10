Douglas Luiz gives Aston Villa huge boost

Luiz, who has starred for the claret and blues this season with 10 goals and five assists, said in an interview with DAZN Portugal: “We’re all very happy with how this season is going, especially me, with all the history that the club is building and for my goals and assists, too.

“Personally, I’m very happy with it all and I think it’s just the start of a new chapter. As I always say, Aston Villa is a huge club and we’re prepared to write a new chapter.