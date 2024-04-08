Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Brentford: Two 7s on poor day for Villa

Emi Martinez 6

You couldn’t fault him for any of the goals, but a throw out which went straight out of play midway through the second half summed up Villa’s sloppiness.

Ezri Konsa 5

Experienced comfortably his worst nine minutes of the season with all three of Brentford’s goals coming from his side of the pitch.

Diego Carlos 5

Made a couple of excellent first-half interventions, but the second period showed his lack of consistency.

Pau Torres 5

Only he will know what he was doing for Brentford’s second and third goals. Seemed to switch off and stop defending like the rest of the team.