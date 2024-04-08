Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Brentford: Two 7s on poor day for Villa
Matt Maher rates Aston Villa's players after their 3-3 draw with Brentford.
By Matt Maher
Emi Martinez 6
You couldn’t fault him for any of the goals, but a throw out which went straight out of play midway through the second half summed up Villa’s sloppiness.
Ezri Konsa 5
Experienced comfortably his worst nine minutes of the season with all three of Brentford’s goals coming from his side of the pitch.
Diego Carlos 5
Made a couple of excellent first-half interventions, but the second period showed his lack of consistency.
Pau Torres 5
Only he will know what he was doing for Brentford’s second and third goals. Seemed to switch off and stop defending like the rest of the team.