Heck was brought to Villa Park by co-owner Wes Edens last summer as president of business operations to oversee off-field matters.

The American has spoken of how he believed the club were operating on a 'Midland scale' when he arrived and that Villa are now thinking from a global perspective.

The basketball boss described the financial landscape of English football as "more entrepreneurial" than sport in the United States, and is on board with further strict financial regulations coming into the game.

The UK government is set to introduce a new independent regulator to the national game to ensure clubs' financial operations are more tightly monitored, with a more even distribution to clubs further down the pyramid in a bid to prevent others finding themselves in the mire.

Financial fair play (FFP) regulations, brought in by European body UEFA more than 10 years ago, have started to hit Premier League clubs. Everton have been docked 10 points, which they are currently appealing, while the Premier League also charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of financial rules last year. The idea to prevent owners splashing endless cash in the pursuit of success.

Heck, speaking to The Times, insists punishment for breaches of rules should be 'heavy and often'.

"This is absolutely the right decision," Heck said of FFP sanctions.

"We all know what's right and what's wrong. I think that disciplining those that go outside of right should be aggressive.

"I don't know if that's been the case in recent history.

"Oh, it's not for me to decide (examples of that). I'm not the CEO of the Premier League."

There is a concern some clubs, notably Chelsea, have handed out lengthy contracts to players to help spread costs across a number of years in a bid to ensure heavy losses did not incur financial sanctions. Heck is against the idea of such long deals and UEFA have banned contracts of more than five years.

Heck was previously president of basketball outfit Philadelphia 76ers and helped rocket revenue and profit in his nine years there.

"Well, think about the opportunity," Heck said what the Premier League offers owners and investors from overseas.

"The business of sport with the Premier League versus US sport, is so much more entrepreneurial here."

While Heck's department is business business operations matters, Monchi – another 2023 appointment, from Sevilla – was appointed president of football operations.

Villa's outlays on players last summer included a club-record £51.9million deal on Moussa Diaby and a reported £35m on Pau Torres.

Academy graduate Cameron Archer left for Premier League new boys Sheffield United for £18.5m and fellow youth prospect Jaden Philogene left for Hull for £5m.