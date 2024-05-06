Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Brighton: One standout on off day for Villa

Robin Olsen 8

Guessed right for the penalty and with more luck on the rebound it would have perfectly capped a man-of-the-match performance.

Ezri Konsa 5

Found Simon Adingra a handful from the word go. Perhaps a tad unlucky with the penalty, but he was the wrong side of his man.

Diego Carlos 6

Won some key headers, but was a little fortunate when he allowed Gross to get ahead of him for the disallowed goal. Right by millimetres.

Pau Torres 7

The pick of Villa’s backline on his return to the side. In the right place to make several interceptions. Pushed forward at times.