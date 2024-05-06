Express & Star
Close

Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Brighton: One standout on off day for Villa

Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their defeat at Brighton.

Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Last updated
Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck attempts a header

Robin Olsen 8

Guessed right for the penalty and with more luck on the rebound it would have perfectly capped a man-of-the-match performance.

Ezri Konsa 5

Found Simon Adingra a handful from the word go. Perhaps a tad unlucky with the penalty, but he was the wrong side of his man.

Diego Carlos 6

Won some key headers, but was a little fortunate when he allowed Gross to get ahead of him for the disallowed goal. Right by millimetres.

Pau Torres 7

The pick of Villa’s backline on his return to the side. In the right place to make several interceptions. Pushed forward at times.

Similar stories
Most popular