Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Brighton: One standout on off day for Villa
Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their defeat at Brighton.
By Matt Maher
Robin Olsen 8
Guessed right for the penalty and with more luck on the rebound it would have perfectly capped a man-of-the-match performance.
Ezri Konsa 5
Found Simon Adingra a handful from the word go. Perhaps a tad unlucky with the penalty, but he was the wrong side of his man.
Diego Carlos 6
Won some key headers, but was a little fortunate when he allowed Gross to get ahead of him for the disallowed goal. Right by millimetres.
Pau Torres 7
The pick of Villa’s backline on his return to the side. In the right place to make several interceptions. Pushed forward at times.