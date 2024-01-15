The 18-year-old Serbia youth international would remain with Red Star until the end of the season as part of the agreement, before joining up with Villa in the summer.

Nedeljkovic has enjoyed a breakthrough season in his homeland, making 16 appearances for Red Star including four in the Champions League, starting last month’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City.

Reports in Serbia have claimed Red Star would retain a 12 per cent sell-on clause should he complete his move to the Premier League.

Villa have been scouting right-backs and Nedeljkovic is seen as a player with huge potential.

He would become the club’s first signing of a January transfer window which has been quiet to this point.

Boss Unai Emery has confirmed both defender Calum Chambers and winger Bertrand Traore can leave Villa Park, with further incomings only likely if they depart.