Aston Villa 1 Sheffield United 1 - Report

Cameron Archer, sold to Sheffield United for £18million in August, opened the scoring for the Blades before Nicolo Zaniolo bagged his first league goal deep in added time to earn Unai Emery’s team a draw which moved them up to the second in the table but not, frustratingly, to the summit.

It all came after Leon Bailey had seen a 59th minute goal chalked off when Jacob Ramsey, following a near four-minute VAR check, was adjudged to have fouled visiting goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The decision ensured referee Anthony Taylor and video assistant John Brooks, who had earlier opted not to intervene when Ollie Watkins appeared to be shoved over by Vicicius Souza, would draw the biggest post-match attention.

But the biggest story was one of frustration for Villa, who came into the match on a club record 15 match winning streak yet could not find a way past the Blades, who arrived rock bottom of the table.

Villa staged the Premier League’s first mobile phone light show a few minutes before kick-off and an assortment of dry ice machines and flamethrowers ensured the atmosphere was already feverish when the action did get underway.

The hosts took a little time to find their rhythm, though they were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty as the visitors survived three VAR checks in the space of two minutes.

Souza seemed particularly lucky to avoid sanction when he barged over Watkins as the striker tried to meet a Lucas Digne cross. From the corner, Ezri Konsa then appeared to be grappled to the ground while the video assistant Brooks also checked a possible handball by Jack Robinson.

Moussa Diaby brought the first save of the match from Foderingham with a first time shot from a Bailey pass and Konsa then really should have broken the deadlock, only to head over at the far post when meeting McGinn’s deep corner.

Watkins also fired over from a Lenglet knockdown but from then the half rather fizzled as the visitors held their positions and continued to frustrate.

Emery was particularly animated, pouncing to pick up any ball which rolled near his technical area and at one point indicating the officials might have been asleep when another ball rolled onto the pitch to halt a Villa attack.

His mood only got worse 14 minutes into the second half when Bailey broke the deadlock only for the goal to be ruled after, following a wait of nearly four minutes, with referee Taylor ruling Ramsey had impeded Foderingham.

It seemed incredibly harsh, with the contact minimal and the Blades having missed the chance to clear immediately afterward.

Regardless, the setback seemed to mess with Villa’s rhythm and the match had nearly reached the 80-minute mark before Watkins had their next shot.

By then the visitors had mustered their first effort through Oliver Norwood and as the match entered the final 10 minutes Konsa nearly netted on their behalf with an attempted clearance which flew just a few feet wide of his own goal.

With three minutes to go Archer did find the net when he turned home Gustavo Hamer’s cross following a quick free-kick. Zaniolo spared Villa defeat seven minutes into stoppage time when he converted Luiz’s cross but the overriding emotion at the final whistle was what might have been. Taylor, unsurprisingly, left the pitch to boos.

Teams

Villa (4-4-2): Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne (Moreno 74), Bailey (Zaniolo 82), Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Diaby (Duran 74), Watkins Subs not used: Carlos, Chambers, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam, O'Reilly, Marschall (gk).

Sheff U (5-4-1) : Foderingham, Bogle, Robinson, Trusty, Larouci (Lowe 58), Slimane (McAtee 76), Baldock, Souza, Norwood, Brooks (Hamer 58), Archer (McBurnie 90) Subs not used: Fleck, Traore, Thomas, Osborn, Davies (gk).