Jhon Duran in 'personal talks' with Chelsea amid Aston Villa's interest in Blues pair

According to the Telegraph, Villa have made enquiries about Maatsen and Gallagher, but will only buy players from Chelsea if Duran completes a summer switch to Stamford Bridge, which is expected to cost in the region of £40million.

Defender Maatsen, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund, has a £35million release clause in his contract, which the German club are unwilling to pay.

That has opened the door for Villa and other interested clubs, while Chelsea skipper Gallagher has stated he is focusing on England's upcoming Euro 2024 campaign instead of his future.

A deal concerning Duran is believed to be largely agreed, although Chelsea are keen to put the Colombian striker on a 'long, incentivised contract' rather than immediately bringing him in on big wages.