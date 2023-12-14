Jacob Ramsey set sights on ultimate prize

Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo’s first goal for the club ensured Unai Emery’s team got the point they needed to top Group E of the Europa Conference League and progress to the last-16 of the competition, though they were given a late scare when Matija Malekunisic equalised late for the hosts.

Villa, third in the Premier League, will now quickly turn attentions toward Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

Ramsey, who missed the start of the campaign with a broken foot, said: "It was a tough game, a tough atmosphere. They had all 11 players behind the ball, but we are grateful for a point in this difficult group.

"The goal is to win this competition, in the Premier League if we keep playing well, hopefully we can finish among the top four teams."

Zaniolo, who has endured a difficult time both on and off the field since joining on loan from Galatasaray, opened the scoring in Bosnia, just past the hour mark.

Malekunisic then fired into the top corner with three minutes to go but Villa held on for the point they needed.

The draw ended a run of four straight wins in the competition after losing their opening group fixture at Legia Warsaw.

It was the second tough night they were given by Zrinjski, who were beaten 1-0 at Villa Park in October courtesy of a stoppage time John McGinn goal.

Villa boss Emery said: “I don't know much about the league of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“They showed that they have the capacity and that defensively tactically they are doing well, they showed that in Birmingham as well. They motivated us to play."