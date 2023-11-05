Nottingham Forest 2 Aston Villa 0 - Report

Ola Aina gave the hosts the perfect start when he fired home inside the opening five minutes at the City Ground.

An error by Emi Martinez, in the same week he was crowned the world’s best goalkeeper, then allowed Orel Mangala to double the lead early in the second half.

Villa had chances but were unusually wasteful with both Nicolo Zaniolo and Ollie Watkins wasting good opportunities.

Analysis

The most telling statistic of the afternoon was Villa had the same number of efforts on target as their hosts, despite more than double the total attempts on goal.

That, coupled with a sloppy start to both halves and Martinez’s mistake, was enough to end their unbeaten streak at six league matches.

Villa remain fifth in the table but their cushion over sixth-placed Newcastle is now down to two points and this performance was a reminder, for all their impressive progress, they are still far from the finished article. A return of just seven points from six league away wins confirms that.

Forest had not won for two months but were good value for this victory in the manner they knocked Villa off their stride.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins heads wide of the goal

Villa’s tally of 26 goals from their first 10 matches was their best since 1931 but they could not find a way past the hosts and when they did, their finishing and decision-making left much to be desired.

Odysseas Vlachodimos, making his debut in the Forest goal, became just the second keeper this season to keep a clean sheet against Emery’s men.

Forest boss Steve Cooper, under some pressure, emerged some time before the teams ahead of kick-off it was mirrored by a quick start from the hosts.

Villa had already been given a warning when Nicolas Dominguez shot wide from distance after a break down the left. The goal came from the same area, this time Anthony Elanga breaking away. When his run was blocked by Ezri Konsa, Harry Toffolo provided an outlet before rolling the ball into the middle of the field where Aina struck it sweetly, first time, into the bottom corner.

Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

The visitors were struggling to get up to the pace of the game and had an escape when the lively Toffolo was somewhat harshly adjudged to have fouled Boubacar Kamara after robbing the midfielder on the edge of the box.

Gradually, Villa began to find some rhythm but when Douglas Luiz picked out Matty Cash at the far post the full-back volleyed over.

It became a case of nearly but not quite for the visitors. Zaniolo slipped when Lucas Digne’s cross appeared to have been deflected perfectly into his path, with Moussa Diaby also lifting a volley rather aimlessly over the bar.

Villa then carved out their best chance when Watkins won the ball upfield and Diaby played in Zaniolo on the edge of the box. But the Italian’s first touch narrowed the shooting angle and his drive struck Odysseas Vlachodimos’ legs.

Forest remained a threat on the counter and Dominguez should have done much better from 12 yards out after Aina had got the better of Zaniolo down the right.

Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

For the second week running the latter was replaced at the break by Leon Bailey but within 90 seconds of the restart Villa’s task got harder.

Not even a week after being crowned the best keeper on the planet, Martinez committed a rare blunder. The hand he got to Malanga’s shot was strong but succeeded only in pushing the ball straight into the air and by the time he had recovered his footing it had already bounced over the line.

Villa looked a little shell-shocked and things nearly got worse when more uncertain defending presented a chance to Dominguez but he shot too close to Martinez.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos makes a save from pressure by Aston Villa players

There was still plenty of time left if Emery’s men could get a foothold but Watkins was unable to make the most of a free header six yards out with Bailey then blazing horribly over.

Pressure was ramping up but Villa’s finishing remained wayward and the goal elusive. Diaby was denied by Vlachodimos and Bailey headed over before Youri Tielemans, on as a substitute, cleared the bar by some distance from the edge of the box.

Key Moments

5 GOAL Forest grab an early lead. Anthony Elanga escapes down the left and though his run is blocked by Ezri Konsa, he finds Harry Toffolo who tees up Ola Aina to strike fine side-footed finish into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

47 GOAL A rare Emi Martinez blunder helps Forest double their lead. He gets a big hand on Orel Malanga’s drive but can only help it on its way into the net.

Teams

Forest (4-3-3): Vlachodimos, Aina (Williams 86), Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo (Aurier 71), Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez (Yates 86), Elanga, Awoniyi (Danilo 82), Gibbs-White Subs not used: Tavares, Kouyate, Santos, Boly, Turner (gk).

Villa (4-2-2): Martinez, Cash (Tielemans 59), Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Lui (Dendoncker 86), Kamara (Carlos 79), Zaniolo (Bailey HT), Diaby, Watkins Subs not used: Chambers, Lenglet, Dendoncker, Moreno, Traore, Olsen (gk).