Aston Villa seal loan deal for Nicolo Zaniolo

By Matt Maher

Villa were last night completing the final paperwork of Nicolo Zaniolo’s move from Galatasaray.

Nicolo Zaniolo

The Italy international is joining on an initial loan with a £22million option to buy, becoming Unai Emery’s fourth signing of the transfer window.

Zaniolo, who underwent an extensive medical after first arriving at Bodymoor Heath on Wednesday, can play in a number of forward positions and will provide Emery with a welcome boost following the loss of Emi Buendia to long-term injury.

Emery is believed to want at least one more attacker before the window closes a fortnight today, while Villa are also hopeful of pushing through a move for Sevilla left-back Carlos Acuna in the coming days.

That would free up Lucas Digne to depart, with the France international being targeted by several clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

