Conor Hourihane back at Aston Villa in part-time coaching role

Conor Hourihane during his Villa playing days

The Republic of Ireland international will combine the work with his full-time job playing for League One Derby County, travelling to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground for sessions in the evening.

Still aged 32, Hourihane has no plans to hang up his boots but does have one eye on the next stage of his career.

He told the Southern Stars podcast: “I’m going to be one of a couple of coaches. It’s amazing just to be involved in it.

“I’ve got great contacts there still from the time I was there (at Villa). I was in and out there recently over the summer, and they offered me the job of being involved with the under-16s, and I absolutely jumped at it.

“It’ll be great for the experience and to have on my CV going forward. I’m trying to do as much as I can off the pitch to get ready for the transition over the next couple of years.”