Aston Villa ready to go full throttle in race for Europe says Unai Emery

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Unai Emery has promised Villa are ready to go full throttle against Tottenham tomorrow as they look to keep their European dream alive.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
The return of Matty Cash to fitness means Emery has a full squad to pick from for the first time in more than a month but the boss insisted any changes to his line-up would be tactical – and not based on any players needing a rest.

Villa have lost their last two matches 1-0 yet Emery has seen no signs of fatigue.

He said: “I think we are resting well. We are working the same way. I think we are going to be ready. We are going to be full of energy and we are going to be 100 per cent focused. Every player could play 100 per cent well. I can use different players. It’s thinking about who could help us with their individual qualities.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

