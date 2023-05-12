Aston Villa ready to go full throttle in race for Europe says Unai Emery

The return of Matty Cash to fitness means Emery has a full squad to pick from for the first time in more than a month but the boss insisted any changes to his line-up would be tactical – and not based on any players needing a rest.

He said: “I think we are resting well. We are working the same way. I think we are going to be ready. We are going to be full of energy and we are going to be 100 per cent focused. Every player could play 100 per cent well. I can use different players. It’s thinking about who could help us with their individual qualities.”