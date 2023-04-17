Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 - player ratings

Emi Martinez
Saved twice from Alexander Isak and didn’t put a foot wrong when it came to handling or commanding his box. Distribution was effective.
Dominant 8
Ashley Young
Will be 38 next season but Villa must surely offer him a new deal? Ensured Anthony Gordon barely got a sniff.
Ageless 8
Ezri Konsa
Continued his excellent form with another strong performance alongside Tyrone Mings. Seems to be growing with confidence every week.
Assured 8
Tyrone Mings
Every time Newcastle threatened or worked some space, Mings was invariably there to snuff it out. In the best form of his Villa career.
Commanding 9
Alex Moreno
In the frame for man-of-the-match with a busy performance down the left. Strong in defence and a threat in attack. Set up the third.
Excellent 8
John McGinn
Pushed out to the right as Emery shuffled the midfield, but continued his own excellent form. Got the better of the battle with the giant Burn.
Skipper 8
Leander Dendoncker
An impressive performance, even more so for the fact this was his first Premier League start since early November. Consistently won possession.
Sharp 8
Douglas Luiz
Bar one wayward pass in the second half, it is difficult to recall the Brazilian putting a foot wrong. Ran the midfield for large parts.
Control 8
Jacob Ramsey
Opened the scoring and then laid on the third for Watkins. Struck the bar in between and was always in the thick of the action.
Threat 8
Emi Buendia
Registered just his second assist of the season when he set up Watkins for the third. A performance full of craft and endeavour.
Lively 8
Ollie Watkins
Might have raised eyebrows after Chelsea when he said he wanted to score 20 for the season. No longer. The tally is now 14.
Brace 9
Substitutes
Calum Chambers (for Ramsey, 85), Jhon Duran (for Watkins, 90+1). Subs not used: Carlos, Digne, Traore, Revan, Patterson, Sinisalo (gk), Olsen (gk).