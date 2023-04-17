Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 - player ratings

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates

Emi Martinez

Saved twice from Alexander Isak and didn’t put a foot wrong when it came to handling or commanding his box. Distribution was effective.

Dominant 8

Ashley Young

Will be 38 next season but Villa must surely offer him a new deal? Ensured Anthony Gordon barely got a sniff.

Ageless 8

Ezri Konsa

Continued his excellent form with another strong performance alongside Tyrone Mings. Seems to be growing with confidence every week.

Assured 8

Tyrone Mings

Every time Newcastle threatened or worked some space, Mings was invariably there to snuff it out. In the best form of his Villa career.

Commanding 9

Alex Moreno

In the frame for man-of-the-match with a busy performance down the left. Strong in defence and a threat in attack. Set up the third.

Excellent 8

John McGinn

Pushed out to the right as Emery shuffled the midfield, but continued his own excellent form. Got the better of the battle with the giant Burn.

Skipper 8

Leander Dendoncker

An impressive performance, even more so for the fact this was his first Premier League start since early November. Consistently won possession.

Sharp 8

Douglas Luiz

Bar one wayward pass in the second half, it is difficult to recall the Brazilian putting a foot wrong. Ran the midfield for large parts.

Control 8

Jacob Ramsey

Opened the scoring and then laid on the third for Watkins. Struck the bar in between and was always in the thick of the action.

Threat 8

Emi Buendia

Registered just his second assist of the season when he set up Watkins for the third. A performance full of craft and endeavour.

Lively 8

Ollie Watkins

Might have raised eyebrows after Chelsea when he said he wanted to score 20 for the season. No longer. The tally is now 14.

Brace 9

Substitutes