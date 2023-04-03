Michael Flynn: Goalkeeper research could have led to late Walsall goal

Isaac Hutchinson salvaged a point in the dying seconds of the game

A free kick from Isaac Hutchinson in the 95th minute rescued a point for Walsall in a 1-1 draw – the striker was on hand to score when Rose failed to get hold of Tom Knowles' free kick which was heading directly for him.

Flynn wouldn't reveal what the homework he had done was but said it could have played a part in the goal.

He said: "We do our research, watch videos, study players we are due to come up against and identified something which might help us and did against Sutton.