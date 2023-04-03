Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Goalkeeper research could have led to late Walsall goal

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn revealed research done on Sutton United goalkeeper Jack Rose might have led to the Saddler's late goal.

Isaac Hutchinson salvaged a point in the dying seconds of the game
A free kick from Isaac Hutchinson in the 95th minute rescued a point for Walsall in a 1-1 draw – the striker was on hand to score when Rose failed to get hold of Tom Knowles' free kick which was heading directly for him.

Flynn wouldn't reveal what the homework he had done was but said it could have played a part in the goal.

He said: "We do our research, watch videos, study players we are due to come up against and identified something which might help us and did against Sutton.

"Jack's a great lad, I worked with him at Walsall and he had a good game so I'm not going to go into detail, just to say that we do work hard to try and identify things which might give us an advantage in each game and it worked this time."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

