Aston Villa set to sign teenage Linfield Star Cole Brannigan

By Paul Jenkins

Aston Villa are set to win the race to sign teenage Linfield star Cole Brannigan.

Villa Park
The Northern Ireland Under-16 winger has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds United but the Belfast Telegraph understands Villa have moved into pole position to land the talented youngster.

Linfield will receive a fee for Brannigan, who came through their academy, with suggestions Villa will pay around £150,000 plus adds on for a player many at Windsor Park feel has the ability and attitude to be a hit in England.

It is believed the move will be completed in the summer.

Brannigan recently impressed for Northern Ireland at the Victory Shield tournament and has shone for the Linfield Rangers side

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

