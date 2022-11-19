Unai Emery taking 'fear' out of Aston Villa players

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery before the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez revealed the new boss has urged them not to fear making mistakes as they adapt to his style of play, which includes passing it out from the back.

Martinez said:"He (Emery) is very demanding. He's one of the coaches that encourages a lot during the game. He watches a lot of videos and shows us what we have done right and wrong.

“If we make a mistake, he wants us to try it again, and do it our way. That gives the confidence to everybody. Earlier in the season, we had lost confidence.”

Villa made a mistake in the opening seconds of last weekend’s match at Brighton, when Alexis Mac Allister pounced on Martinez’s pass out to score. But Emery’s men hit back to win 2-1.

Martinez added: “On Sunday we made a mistake. Maybe I shouldn't pass it, maybe it was a foul on Dougie (Douglas Luiz). But we kept on playing.