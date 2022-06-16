Aston Villa Premier League fixture list 2022/23: Villa kick off with newly promoted Bournemouth

Villa Park

The August 6 visit to the south coast will be the first since the Cherries were relegated from the top flight in 2020.

Villa were expected to start their campaign on the road due to Birmingham’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games.

Steven Gerrard’s men play their first home fixture on August 13 when Everton visit Villa Park.

The rest of the opening month then has a distinctive London feel with a trip to Crystal Palace on August 20, before a home match with West Ham on August 27 and a midweek journey to Arsenal on August 30.

The Premier League calendar has a unique look next season with a six-week included due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

Clubs play 16 league fixtures up to the weekend of November 12, with Villa visiting Brighton in their final match before the tournament.

Their season then resumes on Boxing Day with a high-profile home fixture against Liverpool. The rest of the festive period sees them visit Tottenham on New Year’s Eve before hosting Wolves in the West Midlands derby on January 2.

The return fixture at Molineux takes place on May 6, commencing a tough final month which sees Villa host Tottenham and visit Liverpool. Their season concludes with a home match against Brighton on May 28.

Other notable fixtures see Villa host champions Manchester City on September 3, while they make their first trip to Nottingham Forest for a Premier League fixture on October 8.

Both matches against newly-promoted Fulham take place in midweek, with Villa heading to Craven Cottage on October 18 and the return fixture scheduled for April 25.

August

6 - Bournemouth (a)

13 - Everton (h)

20 - Palace (a)

27 - West Ham (h)

30 - Arsenal (a)

September

3 - Man City (h)

10 - Leicester (a)

17 - Southampton (h)

October

1 - Leeds (a)

8 - Nottingham Forest (a)

15 - Chelsea (h)

18 - Fulham (a)

22 - Brentford (h)

29 - Newcastle (a)

November

5 - Man United (h)

12 - Brighton (a)

December

26 - Liverpool (h)

31 - Tottenham (a)

January

2 - Wolves (h)

14 - Leeds (h)

21 - Southampton (a)

February

4 - Leicester (h)

11 - Man City (a)

18 - Arsenal (h)

25 - Everton (a)

March

4 - Crystal Palace (h)

11 - West Ham (a)

18 - Bournemouth (h)

April

1 - Chelsea (a)

8 - Nottingham Forest (h)

15 - Newcastle (h)

22 - Brentford (a)

25 - Fulham (h)

29 - Man United (a)

May

6 - Wolves (a)

13 - Tottenham (h)

20 - Liverpool (a)