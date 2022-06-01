Aston Villa's Emi Martinez dismisses fitness concerns

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Martinez was left out of the squad for the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City and was asked about rumours he needs a knee operation in a press conference ahead of Argentina’s game against Italy at Wembley tonight.

“I don’t need anything,” the 29-year-old Argentina keeper said. “There is a bit of pain but I’ve had it since I was 17.

“I’ve been playing for two or three years without stopping but I have been discussing it with the doctors at the national team and I will be back for pre-season with Aston Villa on July 7.