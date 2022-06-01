Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Emi Martinez dismisses fitness concerns

By Russell Youll

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has dismissed concerns about his fitness after he missed the final game of the Premier League season.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Martinez was left out of the squad for the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City and was asked about rumours he needs a knee operation in a press conference ahead of Argentina’s game against Italy at Wembley tonight.

“I don’t need anything,” the 29-year-old Argentina keeper said. “There is a bit of pain but I’ve had it since I was 17.

“I’ve been playing for two or three years without stopping but I have been discussing it with the doctors at the national team and I will be back for pre-season with Aston Villa on July 7.

“I’m absolutely fine.”

Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

