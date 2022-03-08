Former Pitmen and Villa hero Gordon Lee dies at age 87

Gordon Lee Gordon Lee (far right) pictured with fellow former Villa players Charlie Aitken, Harry Burrows and Jimmy MacEwan. Gordon Lee Former Villa star Gordon Lee

Born in Cannock, Lee began his career with the Pitmen before being snapped up by Villa in 1955.

A right-back, he spent the next 11 years there and was part of the side that made it to the final of the League Cup in 1961.

Lee then went on to end his playing career with Shrewsbury.

After hanging up his boots, the Staffordshire ace became manager of Port Vale, succeeding Stanley Matthews. He guided Vale into the Third Division before then earning promotion to the Second Division with Blackburn.

That success prompted Newcastle to secure his services in 1975.

Two years later he made the move to Everton and signed players including George Wood, Graeme Sharp and Alan Irvine.

He was sacked after a poor finish to the 1980-81 season and had further spells in management with Preston North End and KR Reykjavik in Iceland.

Lee also stepped in as caretaker at Leicester after David Pleat was dismissed in 1991 and helped save the Foxes from relegation.

Speaking on Everton's official website, former forward Sharp said: “I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club.

"He showed faith in me and gave me my debut as a young footballer.

“Gordon was a massive part of my development and I always enjoyed meeting up with him later in life. I am deeply saddened by his loss and extend my sympathy to his family.”

Former Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe, who made his debut under Lee, added: “Gordon loved to give young players an opportunity and I will forever be grateful that he gave me mine at Everton.

“He was ahead of his time with some of his coaching methods and with a bit more luck would have brought honours to the club. He left his mark on Everton and his passing is a very sad one.”

A Blackburn Rovers spokesman said: “The thoughts of everyone at Blackburn Rovers are with Gordon Lee's family and friends, following his passing aged 87.