Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa - Player ratings

By Russell YoullAston VillaPublished:

How Aston Villa players rated in their defeat to Newcastle United.

Aston Villa's John McGinn (right) and Newcastle United's Joelinton battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday February 13, 2022..

Emi martinez

Unluckily caught out by a deflection off the thigh of Emi Buendia for the goal. A rush of blood when he charged out into no man’s land could have caused issues for Villa in the first half. Otherwise solid with relatively little to do.

Mixed 5

Matt Cash

Worked hard to nullify the impact of Allan Saint-Maximin and did well against Newcastle main threat defensively. Made forays up the Villa right flank but his final ball lacked quality.

Solid 6

Calum Chambers

Gave away the free-kick which resulted in the Newcastle goal with a clumsy challenge on the edge of the area. Was troubled by the physical presence of Chris Wood early on.

Error 5

Tyrone mings

Some typical timely blocks from the Villa skipper and overall a much more assured display than the skittish midweek performance against Leeds. Little to do in the second half as Newcastle offered little going forward.

Untroubled 6

Lucas Digne

In many ways, a mirror image of Cash on the opposite flank for Villa. Progressive going forwards and solid defensively but final ball wanting.

End product 6

John Mcginn

Substituted, perhaps due to his booking in the first half. Usual energy and his deflected shot almost got Villa back in the game. A more withdrawn role lately hampers his attacking instincts.

Withdrawn 6

DOUGLAS LUIZ

Tried to pull the strings for Villa but was often crowded out. Tidy in possession but played increasingly deep-lying which reduced his impact.

Little impact 5

Jacob ramsey

Some good runs in the first half but struggled to penetrate a resolute Newcastle midfield back-line. Anonymous second half which may be to do with his exertions in midweek.

Faded 5

Emi Buendia

A surprise selection after suffering a knock against Leeds. Worked hard before being substituted.

Graft 5

Ollie Watkins

Looks a shadow of the player of last season as his barren run continues – albeit down to VAR ruling out his second-half header for offside. Looks short of confidence.

Struggling 4

philippe coutinho

The new darling of Villa Park found this game hard going and failed to find any space to show his skills.

Shackled 5

substitutes

Ings for (Watkins 72). Little impact 4. Bailey (Buendia 72). Tried to get forward 5. Chukwwuemeka (McGinn, 85). N/A. Subs not used: Sanson, Young, Hause, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk)

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

