Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa - Player ratings

Emi martinez
Unluckily caught out by a deflection off the thigh of Emi Buendia for the goal. A rush of blood when he charged out into no man’s land could have caused issues for Villa in the first half. Otherwise solid with relatively little to do.
Mixed 5
Matt Cash
Worked hard to nullify the impact of Allan Saint-Maximin and did well against Newcastle main threat defensively. Made forays up the Villa right flank but his final ball lacked quality.
Solid 6
Calum Chambers
Gave away the free-kick which resulted in the Newcastle goal with a clumsy challenge on the edge of the area. Was troubled by the physical presence of Chris Wood early on.
Error 5
Tyrone mings
Some typical timely blocks from the Villa skipper and overall a much more assured display than the skittish midweek performance against Leeds. Little to do in the second half as Newcastle offered little going forward.
Untroubled 6
Lucas Digne
In many ways, a mirror image of Cash on the opposite flank for Villa. Progressive going forwards and solid defensively but final ball wanting.
End product 6
John Mcginn
Substituted, perhaps due to his booking in the first half. Usual energy and his deflected shot almost got Villa back in the game. A more withdrawn role lately hampers his attacking instincts.
Withdrawn 6
DOUGLAS LUIZ
Tried to pull the strings for Villa but was often crowded out. Tidy in possession but played increasingly deep-lying which reduced his impact.
Little impact 5
Jacob ramsey
Some good runs in the first half but struggled to penetrate a resolute Newcastle midfield back-line. Anonymous second half which may be to do with his exertions in midweek.
Faded 5
Emi Buendia
A surprise selection after suffering a knock against Leeds. Worked hard before being substituted.
Graft 5
Ollie Watkins
Looks a shadow of the player of last season as his barren run continues – albeit down to VAR ruling out his second-half header for offside. Looks short of confidence.
Struggling 4
philippe coutinho
The new darling of Villa Park found this game hard going and failed to find any space to show his skills.
Shackled 5
substitutes
Ings for (Watkins 72). Little impact 4. Bailey (Buendia 72). Tried to get forward 5. Chukwwuemeka (McGinn, 85). N/A. Subs not used: Sanson, Young, Hause, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk)