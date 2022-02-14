Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa - Player ratings

Aston Villa's John McGinn (right) and Newcastle United's Joelinton battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne. Picture date: Sunday February 13, 2022..

Emi martinez

Unluckily caught out by a deflection off the thigh of Emi Buendia for the goal. A rush of blood when he charged out into no man’s land could have caused issues for Villa in the first half. Otherwise solid with relatively little to do.

Mixed 5

Matt Cash

Worked hard to nullify the impact of Allan Saint-Maximin and did well against Newcastle main threat defensively. Made forays up the Villa right flank but his final ball lacked quality.

Solid 6

Calum Chambers

Gave away the free-kick which resulted in the Newcastle goal with a clumsy challenge on the edge of the area. Was troubled by the physical presence of Chris Wood early on.

Error 5

Tyrone mings

Some typical timely blocks from the Villa skipper and overall a much more assured display than the skittish midweek performance against Leeds. Little to do in the second half as Newcastle offered little going forward.

Untroubled 6

Lucas Digne

In many ways, a mirror image of Cash on the opposite flank for Villa. Progressive going forwards and solid defensively but final ball wanting.

End product 6

John Mcginn

Substituted, perhaps due to his booking in the first half. Usual energy and his deflected shot almost got Villa back in the game. A more withdrawn role lately hampers his attacking instincts.

Withdrawn 6

DOUGLAS LUIZ

Tried to pull the strings for Villa but was often crowded out. Tidy in possession but played increasingly deep-lying which reduced his impact.

Little impact 5

Jacob ramsey

Some good runs in the first half but struggled to penetrate a resolute Newcastle midfield back-line. Anonymous second half which may be to do with his exertions in midweek.

Faded 5

Emi Buendia

A surprise selection after suffering a knock against Leeds. Worked hard before being substituted.

Graft 5

Ollie Watkins

Looks a shadow of the player of last season as his barren run continues – albeit down to VAR ruling out his second-half header for offside. Looks short of confidence.

Struggling 4

philippe coutinho

The new darling of Villa Park found this game hard going and failed to find any space to show his skills.

Shackled 5

substitutes