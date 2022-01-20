Kortney Hause signs new contract at Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Kortney Hause celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The 26-year-old has agreed a deal which will keep him at Villa Park until 2025.

Villa had the option of extending Hause’s existing contract by a further year beyond this summer.

But they have moved to tie him down for the longer term amid interest from other Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Watford. The latter are thought to have seen an approach turned down earlier this month.

Hause initially joined Villa on loan from Wolves three years ago, with the move being made permanent after the club won promotion back to the Premier League in May 2019.

He has gone on to make 31 top flight appearances, often utilised as a back-up to the club’s first-choice centre-half pairing of Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings.

Hause is understood to have received assurances from boss Steven Gerrard he will be given every chance to fight for more regular playing time during talks over the new deal.