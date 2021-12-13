Notification Settings

Morgan Sanson feels he is getting strong after slow Aston Villa start

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Last Updated:

Midfielder Morgan Sanson believes he is getting stronger with every appearance as he looks to put a nightmare start to his Villa career behind him.

Morgan Sanson of Aston Villa passes the ball. (AMA)
The 27-year-old has been blighted by injury and illness since arriving in a £14million deal from Marseille in January.

But he has made substitute appearances in the last three Premier League matches and his performance was among the positives for boss Steven Gerrard in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Sanson, who could now make his first top flight start since April when Villa visit Norwich tomorrow, said: “I am very happy to be back. I am feeling much better every day so I’m really happy.”

Mo Salah’s controversial second half penalty condemned Villa to defeat at Anfield but Sanson is eyeing a quick response against the Canaries.

He added: “It was a defeat but there were a lot of positive things in the game, especially in the second half. We did some things well.

“They scored a penalty and of course we are sad but we will learn and bounce back. We will use this game and mistake to come back.

“Against both Manchester City and Liverpool there have been positives. We expect a lot from ourselves and we have to focus on the next game.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

