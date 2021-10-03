Spurs 2 Aston Villa 1 - Report

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (right) is tackled by Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Targett was deemed to have got the final touch on Heung-Min Son’s cross to Lucas Moura to earn the hosts a deserved win and end their three-match Premier League losing streak.

Ollie Watkins had minutes earlier netted his first goal of the season to bring Villa level, cancelling out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s first-half opener.

But Villa could not retain parity on a day when too many players were below-par.

Analysis

Dean Smith’s men had travelled to north London aiming to follow up the previous weekend’s win at Manchester United.

But it never looked likely, albeit for the four minutes between Watkins’ equaliser and Moura putting the hosts back in front.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball

Villa were fortunate to be in a position to draw level at that stage and with sharper finishing Spurs might have won by more.

Defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo’s team is certainly no disgrace. Under pressure after a poor run, the hosts needed a big performance and delivered it, with Son in particular outstanding.

The frustration for Villa is they were in part masters of their own downfall with sloppy passing and a lack of finesse.

Villa’s start was promising as they pressed forward and gave the hosts little time on the ball.

But gradually it was Tottenham who began to get a grip on midfield and the game, Kane creating the first moment of alarm when he nodded Sergio Reguilon’s cross down in the box, with Jacob Ramsey in the right place to clear.

Heung-Min Son was becoming an increasing influence. Ezri Konsa was in the right place to block after the South Korea international had ghosted in behind Kortney Hause. The latter then cleared after Son had slipped past the challenge of Matty Cash and fired a low cross into the box.

Kane then sent Emi Martinez scrambling as he tried to beat the Villa keeper with a quickly taken free-kick.

It was the unlikely figure of Hojbjerg, however, who would break the deadlock. The Dane started the move when he dispossessed McGinn in the centre circle and then took advantage of the generous space afforded him by Villa’s defence, accepting Son’s return pass and caressing a finish into the far corner.

It gave the hosts a deserved lead but poor that Villa were, they almost went in level at the break thanks to McGinn, who was inches away from producing a moment of magic with a volley which flashed inches wide.

The visitors carried that resurgence into the opening minutes of the second half. Matty Cash’s blocked shot came agonisingly close to falling for Ings, before Cristian Romero threw himself in the way of Matt Targett’s drive.

But Spurs then came close a second when Mings blocked Emerson’s goalbound drive and with Villa failing to clear their lines Son volleyed over the latter’s cross at the far post.

Excellent defensive work from Konsa then denied Son a tap in after Hause’s heavy touch had presented the ball to Kane on the edge of the Villa box.

Villa were living dangerously. A long ball set Son away down the left and when he charged into the box only a sharp save from Martinez prevented the goal.

It felt like only a matter of time before the hosts doubled their lead but instead it was Villa who scored next.

From almost nothing, the visitors strung together their best move of the match, Konsa stepping out of defence and finding Ramsey, who was brought down by Romero as he moved the ball on to Ings. Referee Chris Kavanagh waved play on and when Ings found Targett on the left, the wing-back fizzed in a low cross which Watkins turned home at the near post.

Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (left) holds the ball from Aston Villa's Matt Targett

Frustratingly for Villa, parity lasted just four minutes. Spurs broke down the left and Son steered the ball towards Moura at the far post, with Targett deemed to have had the final touch to restore the home side’s advantage.

Still, Villa were at least asking questions of the home defence. Lloris saved from Ings, though the striker should perhaps have struck Targett’s volleyed cross at the first attempt.

The hosts had chances to put the game to bed. Substitute Giovani Lo Celso and Kane were both denied in quick succession, the former by a brilliant block from Mings and the latter by an equally fine Martinez save. But a Villa leveller never seriously looked like coming.

Key Moments

27 GOAL Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opens the scoring, passing a finish into the bottom corner after exchanging passes with Heung-Min Son.

67 GOAL Villa level. Ollie Watkins turns home Matt Targett’s low cross at the near post.

71 GOAL Tottenham regain their lead. Heung-Min Son gets away down the left and fires in a a cross which Matt Targett turns into his own net at the far post.

Teams

Tottenham (4-3-3): Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Ndombele (Lo Celso 76), Moura (Gil 89), Kane, Son Subs not used: Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Winks, Bryan, Alli, Scarlett, Gollini (gk).